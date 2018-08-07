NYC missing mom's body found in Philadelphia home linked to 'boyfriend': Police

JOYEETA BISWAS
A decomposed body found in a Philadelphia basement is a New York mother of five who went missing nearly two weeks ago, authorities confirmed today.

Vianela Tavera, 50, left her home in the Bronx on July 28 for a trip to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was going to visit a man police believe to have been her boyfriend, 38-year-old Luis Negron-Martinez, according to New York ABC station WABC.

Tavera was soon reported missing by her family, and a multi-state search got underway and lasted for ten days. Philadelphia's medical examiner determined that Tavera's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, according to a statement from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police have said that Tavera's body was found in the basement of a Philadelphia home that investigators have linked to Negron-Martinez, though to date he has not been charged in relation to her death.

Negron-Martinez was arrested in Virginia on Aug. 3, six days after Tavera went missing -- when Fairfax County police answered a call about a man in an SUV who was possibly in need of medical attention.

The man was Negron-Martinez, and the SUV belonged to Tavera.

Police in Virginia also found a 9mm handgun inside the vehicle.

Negron-Martinez is being held in Virginia on charges of grand larceny and possession of a concealed weapon. It was not immediately clear whether Negron-Martinez has retained or been assigned a defense attorney.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
9 injured in accident outside water park on Long Island
NYPD believes they have found mom of baby pulled from river
Police officer charged in shooting near Dorney Park
Fetus discovered by cleaning crew on plane at LGA
New owner takes over bodega where 'Junior' was murdered
Officers suspended for doing 'nothing' as man stomps on car
Smoke condition forces flight to make emergency landing at JFK
AccuWeather Alert: Heat on high again, then storms
Show More
2 people attacked by hawk outside Connecticut store
Ex-con ACS worker accused of attacking 6-year-old boy
Police investigate fatal shooting at strip mall in Newark
Woman's body found in Philly is missing Bronx mother
Woman accused of faking pregnancy to 2 adoption agencies
More News