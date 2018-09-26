JAMES HARRIS JACKSON

Confession: Suspect in fatal Midtown stabbing wanted purge the earth of black people

Stabbing victim Timothy Caughman

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A white supremacist accused of stabbing a black man to death on a Midtown street told police he wanted to purge the earth of black people.

In his videotaped confession, which was played a pretrial hearing Tuesday, James Jackson told investigators after his arrest that blacks were "inferior" and should be "exterminated."

Jackson is accused of murdering 66-year-old Timothy Caughman on the March 20, 2017, while Caughman was collecting cans.

He was stooped over a pile of trash when he was attacked from behind with a sword, before he staggered into a police station covered in blood and collapsed.

Authorities say the 30-year-old Jackson traveled from Baltimore to New York to kill black men.

Jackson has pleaded not guilty to murder as a hate crime and murder as an act of terrorism.

At his funeral last year, Caughman was remembered as a man dedicated to make the world a better place through conversation.

"It's such a sick irony that someone obviously diseased of mind could commit a hate crime against someone so loving," Caughman's cousin, Khadijah Peek, said at the time.

Friends said that with the coins he received in exchange for the recyclables, Caughman would buy Amtrak tickets to Washington, D.C., where he would attend congressional hearings and strike up conversations in the Capitol's cafeteria.

"He never would have been homeless, not with the family on both sides that he had," said Charles Johnson, who said he met Caughman as a 3-year-old boy. "As far as his bottles, collecting cans, he was doing that with a purpose."

Other speakers said Caughman's dedication to engage with democracy was just one part of his zeal for life.

"Timothy Caughman, aka Hard Rock, spent a lifetime doing good, he founded a basketball league, he helped young children get jobs, he was well-known in the hood," read Vincent Pugh from a poem he had written about his old friend. "I want you to remember Hard Rock, not how he died, but how he lived with a passion so great."

Jackson is veteran who served in Afghanistan. His attorneys have said he has "obvious psychological issues."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

