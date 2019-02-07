BODY FOUND

2 arrested after body found in Staten Island woods; Suspects allegedly lived with body for period of time

ARDEN HEIGHTS, Staten Island (WABC) --
Two Staten Island roommates are in custody in the death of a man discovered buried in a shallow grave on Staten Island Wednesday -- and police said they allegedly lived with the body in their home for a period of time.

Police said 27-year-old Steven Mazzelli and 33-year-old Troy Williams, both of the Arden Heights section, are charged with murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

The two were linked to the death of a 50-year-old man from Staten Island, whose body was discovered buried in the woods just steps away from their home.

A tipster told police in the 123rd Precinct that he knew a man was buried in the woods off Ilyssa Way and Arthur Kill Road about six months ago.

The NYPD found the body, in an advanced state of decomposition, in a shallow grave.

Detectives then arrested the suspects Thursday at their Emily Lane home, where they live together.

They apparently beat the victim to death with a baseball bat, police said. The victim appears to have died of blunt force trauma, but the Medical Examiner Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The two lived with the body for a period of time, apparently unsure of what to do.

At some point, Mazzelli and Williams allegedly carried the body to the adjacent wooded area behind their condo complex and buried it, police said.

"It's not lit back there so anybody can walk back there and do anything if they wanted to," one neighbor said.

Both Williams and Mazzelli have criminal records, officials said.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

