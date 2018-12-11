Manhattan nanny convicted of shoving baby wipe down infant's throat

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK --
A Manhattan nanny has been convicted of stuffing a baby wipe down the throat of a 2-month-old boy in her care, nearly killing the child.

Marianne Benjamin-Williams was found guilty Tuesday of attempted murder, assault and strangulation after just one day of deliberations. She's to be sentenced Jan. 7.

Little Maxwell Blutreich was gasping for breath when he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in May of last year. During emergency surgery, doctors discovered a balled-up baby wipe lodged deep in the child's airway.

Prosecutors argued the nanny was frustrated with the baby's incessant crying and unhappy with her pay.

The 47-year-old Benjamin-Williams testified she never tried to kill the infant and even tried to save him. Her lawyer argued that Maxwell could have accidentally sucked in the baby wipe.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
