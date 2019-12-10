New York City, Newark come to temporary agreement to stop homeless relocation

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's plan of relocating homeless people to other parts of the country upset officials in New Jersey.

Both cities met behind closed doors Monday and came to a temporary agreement.

New York will now stop sending homeless families to Newark while the two sides continue talking.

Some New Jersey cities had complained about the poor conditions these families were living in.

Thousands of homeless, working families who had been in the shelter system, were offered a year of rent if they agreed to leave the five boroughs.

After first keeping it a secret, Mayor Bill de Blasio says he's ready to talk.

"Certainly we want to have a dialogue with anyone, New Jersey or any place else that wants to talk this through about how we can work together on a regional solution. This is a regional problem," the mayor said.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said, "For us, this was always about making sure these people were in safe and sanitary housing, and they were handled in a dignified manner, not just jettisoned here with no safety nets."

You may remember last week, Mayor de Blasio accused Newark of "demonizing the poor."

Well at least now, both cities appear to be on good terms.

