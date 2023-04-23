Participants of all ages run in 'RBC Race for the Kids'

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- In Central Park, participants of all ages ran - or sometimes toddled over the finish line at the second RBC Race for the Kids, in partnership with the New York Road Runners.

The event consisted of a youth race, a four-mile run, and a one-mile health walk for families.

It raised funds for the Pediatric Cancer Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.