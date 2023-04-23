  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Participants of all ages run in 'RBC Race for the Kids'

By WABC logo
Sunday, April 23, 2023 9:40PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- In Central Park, participants of all ages ran - or sometimes toddled over the finish line at the second RBC Race for the Kids, in partnership with the New York Road Runners.

The event consisted of a youth race, a four-mile run, and a one-mile health walk for families.

It raised funds for the Pediatric Cancer Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW