NYC officials, Jewish community leaders condemn synagogue shooting

Local leaders joined to condemn Saturday's mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Elected officials are joining leaders of New York City's Jewish community for an interfaith gathering to condemn Saturday's mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The office of Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams says he'll join the Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition and religious leaders at the Ohel Bais Ezra Children's Home and Family Services on East 14th Street in Midwood at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

A news release from his office says Adams will "speak out against anti-Semitism, bigotry, and hate in all its forms."

Mayor Bill de Blasio is scheduled to speak Sunday afternoon at a Manhattan synagogue after delivering remarks at two Harlem churches.

A rally will also be held at the Anti-Defamation League headquarters in Manhattan. The ADL says attacks on the Jewish community have been up 57 percent since 2017.

Authorities in Pittsburgh say Robert Gregory Bowers opened fire inside Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday during worship services, killing eight men and three women before he was shot and wounded by police.

Saturday night hundreds of people attended a vigil in Union Square in memory of the victims.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
