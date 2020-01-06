christmas tree

Say 'fir-well' to your Christmas Tree: New York City Mulchfest 2020

WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK, (WABC) -- The New York City departments of Parks and Sanitation have begun their annual Mulchfest with the "Chipping Saturday" tradition.

Put on your boots and haul your tree to a Mulchfest location, where it can be transformed into your very own bag of mulch:



Bronx--Brook Park Youth Farm

Brooklyn--Prospect Park West & 3rd Street

Manhattan--Washington Square Park

Queens--Juniper Valley Park



Staten Island--Conference House Parking Lot

The parks department has transformed 28,000 trees into mulch in 2019 and their goal is to recycle more this year. The final Chipping Day will be Saturday January 11.

A complete list of all Mulchfest chipping locations can be found on NYC Parks' website.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citybronxbrooklynqueensstaten islandchristmas treenyc parks
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS TREE
7 On Your Side: Historic NY Christmas tree again on chopping block
2,000 Christmas trees donated to help build Jersey Shore dunes
How to turn your Christmas tree into mulch in NYC
NYC issues reminder to residents on disposing of Christmas trees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News