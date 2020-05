Say 'fir-well' to your Christmas Tree: New York City Mulchfest 2020

WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK, (WABC) -- The New York City departments of Parks and Sanitation have begun their annual Mulchfest with the "Chipping Saturday" tradition.Put on your boots and haul your tree to a Mulchfest location, where it can be transformed into your very own bag of mulch:--Brook Park Youth Farm--Prospect Park West & 3rd Street--Washington Square Park--Juniper Valley Park--Conference House Parking LotThe parks department has transformed 28,000 trees into mulch in 2019 and their goal is to recycle more this year. The final Chipping Day will be Saturday January 11.A complete list of all Mulchfest chipping locations can be found on NYC Parks' website ----------