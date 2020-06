Bronx pharmacy reopens week after store was devastated by looters

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- A small, family-owned pharmacy in the Bronx has made an amazing recovery just one week after looters ravaged their store.What a difference a week makes! Alico Pharmacy in the Bronx reopened on Monday, and the store looks amazing.It is an impressive turn around.Last week, Eyewitness News covered the looting that destroyed this mom-and-pop pharmacy on Jerome Avenue.Surveillance video showed thieves stealing and destroying everything in sight.The victims were devastated but they were also determined to bounce back. And so they worked day and night."There was milk all over the floor," Jennifer Mercedes said. "The ensure. There's soap. Everything on the floor. We were slipping and sliding."Mercedes, a long time worker, admits there were moments when it didn't seem like they could overcome, but they had motivation.She says what kept them going were their responsibilities to the customers, people that need their medications."This area is primarily diabetic patients we're seeing," pharmacist Mehul Shah said. "I already have patients calling for their insulin."Thankfully, the looters didn't find the insulin but they did attack the narcotics.The family's second pharmacy around the corner, was also wiped clean.As they continue to re-stock those shelves, the same inspiration is at play ... helping the community.That's why long time customers like Celeste Ortiz, comes all the way from Manhattan just to shop here."I'm so happy it's open again," Ortiz said. "All my medicines is over here."They closed early on this first day back in business.Their shelves are only 1/3 full. But the main point is they are back.----------