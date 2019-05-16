Bronx playground shooting wounds 2, sends dozens scrambling for safety

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- A brazen broad-daylight shooting at a Bronx playground left two people injured and sent dozens running for their lives, and the harrowing incident was caught on surveillance camera.Now, police are hoping that video will lead to the arrests of two young men.It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday at Walton Park, located on the corner of East 181st Street and Walton Avenue in the Morrisania section.Authorities say two unidentified individuals approached the basketball court, at which time one of them pulled out a firearm and shot numerous times at the people inside.A 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot, and a 47-year-old man was shot in the forearm.They were both taken to New York Presbyterian Allen Pavilion Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.The suspects fled in opposite directions.It is unclear if either victim was the intended target, and police believe the shooting was gang related.The first suspect is described as a black male with a slim build.He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and green, black and white sneakers. He was carrying a dark-colored book bag,The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a slim build, medium complexion and black Afro-style hair. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black underwear, blue jeans, black sneakers and a white undershirt.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------