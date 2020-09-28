Principals' union 'not confident' as New York City schools prepare for in-person learning

Intermediate schools (K-5) head back Tuesday and principals across the city say they do not have enough teachers for remote and in-person learning.
The union representing principals across New York City is now calling for the state to take over the city's school system.
A three-page critique runs through the problems the union says were caused by City Hall when it came to approaching the school year. Principals claim the city made it almost impossible to prepare for in-person learning.
Despite the concerns, the city is moving forward.
"This week, more kids will be safely sitting in New York City classrooms than in any other major American city - a testament to city leadership and our educators' commitment to their students, and the importance of in-person education," the Department of Education said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the union says the city still needs 12,000 teachers to pull off this plan.
