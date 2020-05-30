New York City protests in George Floyd's death turn violent; hundreds arrested

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The unrest from the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis stretched over into New York City Friday.
Protesters hit the streets in Brooklyn, and things turned violent during the night, with at least 200 arrests.
NYPD vehicles were set on fire, windshields smashed in and vehicles with even boots on them.
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside of the Barclay's Center where bottles were thrown at officers. Some officers were injured in the exchange. Police eventually moved in and made some arrests.
Outside the 88th Precinct, there was another clash as large crowds gathered with vehicles vandalized.
Also at the 79th Precinct, protesters tried to breach and enter the precinct, but they were pushed back by police and some arrests were made.
Anger also spilled into the streets Friday in Lower Manhattan as protesters first gathered at Foley Square.
The demonstration shut down traffic in the area as the NYPD struggled to keep people on the sidewalk.
Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, was out with the protesters.
Her son was the Staten Island man who died after he was tightly restrained by police in 2014.
In her remarks to the crowd, Carr said she doesn't condone violence, but understands it.
"It's not an isolated incident," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "It's a continuum of cases and situations that have been going on for decades and decades and decades. These are just chapters in a book. The title of the book is: 'Continuing Injustice and Inequality in America.'"
Mayor Bill de Blasio is pleading for calm in the face of mounting frustration.
"If you're angry with the government, if you're angry with the elected leaders, direct that anger to all of us," de Blasio said. "But the police officer in front of you is a working man or woman just trying to do their job."
Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams will lead a group of elected officials Saturday to address the protests in Brooklyn that took place on Friday night, the NYPD actions in response and how to move forward in the national protests set for Saturday evening.
