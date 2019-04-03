BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- A New York City public school teacher is under arrest and facing federal child pornography charges.
Authorities say Jonathan Schweitzer was taken into custody at his home in the Bronx Wednesday morning.
The 41-year-old Schweitzer is a teacher at Belmont Preparatory High School.
He is charged with possession of receipt and distribution of child pornography.
Further details have not yet been released.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
New York City public school teacher arrested on child pornography charges
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News