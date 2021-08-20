coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update NYC: City will require vaccination for 'high-risk' school sports

NEW YORK CITY -- New York City's public schools will require COVID-19 vaccinations for student-athletes and coaches participating in "high-risk" sports including football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, lacrosse, rugby and bowling, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.

The students and coaches will have to get at least one dose before the start of competitive play, de Blasio said on radio station WNYC.

Bowling, while not a contact sport like football or wrestling, is on the list because it is indoors, de Blasio said.

Masks will be required for all students and staff when school starts on Sept. 13, but while the mayor has urged all New Yorkers who are eligible for COVID-19 shots to get them, vaccination is not required either for school staff or for students over 12.

Asked about the possibility of requiring public school teachers to be vaccinated, de Blasio said, "We're actively looking right now at different actions we could take."

