Coronavirus News: NYC reports no COVID deaths as new concerns about infection rates grow

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City marked its first 24-hour period without a COVID-19 related death for the first time since the pandemic began, but officials are growing concerned about the rise in infection rates among younger people.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is particularly concerned with an increase in coronavirus infections among 20 to 29 years olds.

"We are going to double down on efforts to reach young adults - digital media, messages from influencers, a night of action outreach all over the city at outdoor spots, mobile testing vans, mask giveaways. We are going to do everything to reach young adults to remind them they are not impervious," the mayor said.

He also introduced new guidance urging New York City residents to wear face coverings in an indoor setting that is not their home.

The city also announced 10 new testing sites in the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn. All centers accept walk-ins and all tests are free. Eight are already open and the other two will come online soon.

Mayor de Blasio said there is a huge strain on the testing labs.

"We now see in New York and around the country delays in testing results. The federal government has to step up now," he said, adding the city is asking President Trump for the Defense Production Act to expand lab capacity in America.

