reopen nyc

Reopen NYC: 10 New York City schools need ventilation, air flow repairs

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Staff in 10 school buildings will temporarily work from home starting Tuesday, when teachers are supposed to start reporting back to their classrooms, as the city prioritizes them for ventilation and air flow repairs.

The Department of Education expects a number of these repairs to be completed within the next couple days.

Following months of inspection, Ventilation Action Teams comprised of School Construction Authority contracted independent, third-party engineers to conduct building walk-throughs and assess 1,485 buildings. They performed inspections to determine whether the ventilation systems, both mechanical and natural, in any room that school staff or students might occupy are operating or are in need of repair.

RELATED | New York City delays opening public schools amid threat of UFT strike

The DOE is identifying alternate space for learning if necessary if repairs are not completed by Sept. 21.

The list of impacted schools includes:

- PS 45 - Horace E. Greene School
- PS 45 - Horace E. Greene School (Annex Building)
- The Maxine Greene HS for Imaginative Inquiry, Urban Assembly School for Media Studies, High School for Law, Advocacy and Community Justice, High School of Arts and Technology Manhattan / Hunter Science High School Special Music School
- P.S. M721 - Manhattan Occupational Training Center, Harvest Collegiate High School
- Leadership & Public Service High School
- P.S. Q222 - Fire Fighter Christopher A. Santora School
- The Riverview School, P.S. 110
- P.S. M094, Sixth Avenue Elementary School
- Success Academy Charter School - Harlem 1, Success Academy Charter School - Harlem 3, Manhattan Academy for Arts & Language, Murray Hill Academy, Unity Center for Urban Technologies
- High School of Economics and Finance

In addition to repairs, the Division of School Facilities also taking the following steps to improve air circulation:

- Installing portable High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters in rooms.
- Flushing air two hours before and after occupation.
- Upgrading MERV-8 to MERV-13 filters where appropriate.

Amid the threat of a teacher strike Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week that the start of the school year would be delayed.

It was announced that in-person learning in New York City public schools would be pushed back until September 21 with remote learning set to begin on September 16.

School was previously scheduled to begin with a blended approach on September 10.

Staff will report the day after Labor Day, and teachers will begin preparing their classrooms on September 10.

RELATED | Students, teachers make plea to delay start of New York City schools
EMBED More News Videos

Darla Miles has the latest as students, parents and educators plea to delay the reopening of New York City schools during a City Council hearing.





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew yorknew york cityback to schoolmedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomo
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
NYU suspends more than 20 students for COVID violations
COVID Updates: Labor Day gatherings could cause surge in cases
Beachgoers hit the sand as potential COVID spike looms over Labor Day
NYC bar shut down after nearly 300 people found inside
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Climate change protesters scale Columbus Circle globe
NYC bar shut down after nearly 300 people found inside
Beachgoers hit the sand as potential COVID spike looms over Labor Day
Man fatally shot while walking dog in NYC
Jelly Belly founder to give away candy factory
COVID NY: Proposed relief bill seeks to 'rot core of Big Apple': Schumer
6-year-old boy and mother among 5 shot near J'ouvert celebration
Show More
Evicted dad receives $228K in support after viral video
Driver caught with DIY hand-drawn license plate
Labor Day brings Biden to PA, Trump holds White House presser
Pyro device at gender reveal party blamed for raging CA fire
COVID Updates: Labor Day gatherings could cause surge in cases
More TOP STORIES News