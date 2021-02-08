coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC announces date for middle schools to reopen to in-person learning

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's public middle schools will reopen following winter break, the Department of Education announced Monday morning.

Teachers will report the week of February 22, with students returning to class on February 25.

Those teachers and staff who return to school buildings will be prioritized for vaccinations over winter break.

Classes will be open to the middle school students who previously opted in, about 62,000 students.

"To keep up with additional schools and make sure we are not compromising on safety, we will increase capacity of our weekly testing teams as well as our situation room," DOE Press Secretary Miranda Barbot said.

There is still no timetable for reopening high schools.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza are expected to further discuss the timetable at a press conference Monday.

When students returned to schools for the second time, in December, the city only reopened pre-K through fifth grade and District 75 schools, with mandatory weekly testing for at least 20% of the school population.

Concerns have been raised that there may not be enough testing capacity to handle the middle schools.

The UFT president wrote at the end of last year that, "The in-school testing that should provide an early warning system for rising infection rates is already strained, making it unlikely that the system could meet the challenge of testing a significant number of reopened middle or high schools."

