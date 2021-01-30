weather

Live Updates: NYC schools move to remote learning due to snow

Live updates during the winter storm
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- All New York City students will move to remote learning on Monday because of the winter storm.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement during a morning news conference.

As for Tuesday, he says no decision has been made yet.

Food distribution will be canceled at schools as well as the learning bridges childcare program for Monday.

There will be no in-person learning for New York City schools Monday due to the incoming winter storm, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Current winter storm forecast from AccuWeather
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
Winter Storm alerts issued by the National Weather Service

SUNDAY



New Jersey travel restrictions
New Jersey is preparing for the winter storm by urging people to stay off the roads! Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti has issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey based on the forecast for heavy snow and strong winds.
In addition to the commercial restrictions, all motorists are strongly encouraged to stay off the roads, particularly Sunday night and Monday. The safest place to be is at home.

Catholic Elementary Schools of the Archdiocese of New York to close Monday
All Catholic Elementary Schools in the Archdiocese of New York, will be closed Monday, February 1, due to the expected major snow storm. Monday will be a "traditional snow day" with no remote instruction. All Catholic schools have snow days built into their calendars with contingencies for making up instruction time.
Archdiocese High Schools operate independently, so high school families need to follow instructions from their individual schools.

NYC alternate side parking update
Mayor de Blasio says alternate side parking for Monday and Tuesday have been canceled. The open streets program on Monday night is also canceled. Code blue is in effect Monday to protect those folks on the streets.

NYC vaccine sites closed
Monday appointments have been postponed at New York City vaccine sites.

"Last thing we want to do is to urge our seniors to come out in the middle of a storm like this," de Blasio said. "It doesn't make sense."

The hope is to get Tuesday appointments in.

New Jersey residents urged to stay of the road
The NJSP is urging New Jersey residents to prepare for a nor'easter that will affect the entire state. Most of NJ will be under a Winter Storm Warning. If you do not need to travel, please stay home.

EARLIER UPDATES

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare their emergency response assets ahead of a winter storm that could bring heavy snow and gusting winds to the Tri-State area.

Cuomo urged New Yorkers to closely monitor their local forecast and be prepared for potential power outages.

"I have directed state agencies to prepare all emergency response assets and they stand ready to assist any of our local partners who may need help in the coming days," Cuomo said. "We will also be closely watching the response of utility companies to ensure any power outages are addressed immediately."

A release from the governor's office says the Department of Transportation has 1,625 full-size snowplows that it can deploy in addition to hundreds of other plows, loaders, snowblowers, and graders.

RELATED: Major Nor'easter to bring heavy snowstorm to NYC, NJ and the Tri-State area

Road preparations were already underway on Long Island Saturday.

At a briefing outside a Department of Public Works salt garage in Hicksville, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran urged people to stay at home when the storm hits.

"This time it's really important since it's going on for so long, we're going to need to have our county guys and gals," Curran said. "We're asking you to stay off the roads as much as possible for our crews and for the other crews, but also for your own safety."

Curran said the county has more than 21,000 tons of salt and 850 tons of sand ready to go.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare their emergency response assets ahead of a winter storm that could bring heavy snow and gusting winds to the Tri-State


There will be 115 plow trucks out on the road throughout the height of the storm over the next day and on Saturday, they started to brine roads.

At a briefing Saturday, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran urged people to stay at home when an incoming winter storm hits.



People have been asked to stay off the roads during the brunt of the storm.

SEND YOUR SNOW PHOTOS HERE:


ALSO READ | Snowy Owl in Central Park gives visitors once in a lifetime sight
People out enjoying Central Park Wednesday were graced with a once in a lifetime sight, a Snowy Owl.



For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
