Mayor Adams, NYC public safety officials hold briefing after Hell's Kitchen smoke shop shooting

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- NYC safety officials are holding a press conference after man was shot outside a smoke shop in Hell's Kitchen.

It happened outside 'The Forbidden Cannabis' just before 6 p.m. Saturday on 46th Street and 9th Avenue.

Police say the 28-year-old victim was hit once in the hip and once in the shoulder. He is currently in stable condition at Mt. Sinai.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

