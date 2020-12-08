76-year-old man struck in neck by stray bullet while sleeping at Queens nursing home

(Shutterstock)

FLUSHING, Queens -- A 76-year-old man was injured by a stray bullet that struck him as he slept in a Queens nursing home, police said.

The victim woke up bleeding Saturday morning at Madison York Assisted Living in Flushing.

The man, whose name was not released, was hit in the right side of his neck and was taken to a hospital. He was treated and released back to the nursing home but the cause of his injury was initially not known.

The mystery was solved Monday night when a staff member at the facility pulled up the blinds in the victim's room and found a bullet hole in the window, police said.

The shooting was first reported in the New York Post.

TRENDING NOW | Dr. Fauci reveals to Cuomo the 2 NYC foods he misses most
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Fauci joined Gov Cuomo for his daily briefing



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
flushingqueensnew york citynursing homestray bulletnypdelderlyshootingman shotnursing home shooting
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC about to hit dangerous 14-year high in shootings
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine around 70% effective
Newark Penn Station to get $190 million makeover
Experts baffled by mystery illness in India that sickened hundreds
Passenger of stolen car killed after driver crashes into tree
COVID Live Updates: Will the US have enough vaccines?
Ken Paxton contests election results in 4 states in new lawsuit
Show More
Can employers force employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine?
Biden's health team offers glimpse of his COVID-19 strategy
Fear & dread: 2nd indoor dining shutdown possible in NYC
CVS Pharmacy hiring thousands ahead of COVID-19 vaccine
Safe harbor law locks Congress into accepting Biden's win
More TOP STORIES News