At least 3 people shot outside NYCHA Mott Haven Houses in the Bronx, police say

NewsCopter 7 was over East 141st Street in Mott Haven as police investigated a shooting that left at least three people wounded.

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx -- At least three people were injured in a shooting outside of the New York City Housing Authority's Mott Haven Houses in the Bronx on Monday, according to a preliminary police investigation.

Police say a gunman opened fire shortly after 12:30 p.m. on East 141st Street.

A man in his 30s was shot in the abdomen, a woman in her 30s was shot in the leg, and another male was shot in the arm and abdomen.

All three were taken to Lincoln Hospital but were expected to survive, according to police.

Another person, possibly a fourth victim, walked into Lincoln Hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

So far, police have made no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

