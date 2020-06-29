17-year-old basketball star latest victim in spike of New York City shootings

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A 17-year-old basketball star was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday night, the latest victim in an uptick of gun violence across New York City.Police say Brandon Hendricks was gunned down on Davidson Avenue in Morris Heights just before midnight, shot in the neck and pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.The victim graduated from James Monroe High School last week and was described by head basketball coach Nigel Thompson as "our leader on and off the floor for the past 2 seasons.""I'm pretty certain that the bullets that took Brandon's life were not meant for him," he wrote in a social media post. "He wasn't that kind of a kid."Here is the full text of the coach's post:There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.The incident came after a weekend marked by shootings across the five boroughs that included a double homicide in East New York.Police have released a photo of the suspect wanted in that case, identified as 47-year-old Charles Hernandez.Hernandez allegedly fired 27 shots that struck a 23-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman on the front stoop of a home on Van Siclen Avenue.Police say Hernandez was sentenced to five to 15 years in 1992 for assault, weapons possession and reckless endangerment. He returned to prison in 2006 on a 12- to 15-year sentence for criminal possession of a weapon and was released on parole in October 2018.NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan blames the uptick in shootings on the ongoing unrest along with bail reform.----------