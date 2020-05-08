coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC small businesses taking first steps in reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As the number of COVID-19 cases appear to be on the decline in New York City, many small businesses that have been shuttered for months are now slowly reopening.

It's not quite business as usual in Manhattan, but for store owners, it's a first step out of a nightmare.

At Gray's Papaya on the Upper West Side, comfort food is back.

But the comfort isn't all about just the hot dogs. It's the simple fact that they're open again.

Gray's Papaya was closed for almost a month because workers says they were nervous.

On Wednesday, they opened with limited hours.

But it's not just restaurants.

Around the city, one by one, more and more businesses are starting to come back.

In Hell's Kitchen you can find signs saying "welcome back" or "reopening Friday."

These are signs that life is returning to New York.

The Times Square Diner closed for almost two months.

But it was back up and running on Wednesday, after their PPP money finally arrived.

They have scaled down the staff from 20 people to four, and it will go like that for at least a few months. But that's four more jobs than there were last week.

If you stop and chat with doormen, the eyes and ears of the city, they will tell you what they see.

They see more people out ... and heavier traffic.

Who would've thought you'd be glad to see traffic.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirusbe localish new yorkhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthsmall businessbusinesshospitalrestaurantsnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
'Caravan for Justice' protests violent social distancing arrests
Congregations mourn more than 20 clergy lost to COVID-19
NYC to expand antibody testing, 2 of 3 indicators fall
Homeless flock from subway to buses meant for essential workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Caravan for Justice' protests violent social distancing arrests
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Homeless flock from subway to buses meant for essential workers
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
JetBlue salutes health care workers with NYC flyover
Connecticut shows signs of meeting May 20 reopening criteria
Nurse accused of stealing credit card from patient dying of COVID-19
Show More
Giants, Jets release 2020 season schedules
NYC school cafeterias providing nearly 500,000 meals per day
Michael Halkias, owner of Grand Prospect Hall, dead of COVID-19
AccuWeather: Rain returns ahead of weekend chill
East Village's iconic Gem Spa closes doors for good amid COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News