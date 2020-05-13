coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC businesses weigh dangers of reopening amid COVID-19 crisis

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Many businesses in New York City are struggling with the potential dangers of reopening too soon amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It was all going to be great.

"This was going to be our year we were going to make gagillions of dollars," club owner Michael Dorf said.

Dorf is a long-time club owner and was about to open his latest and most anticipated venue yet, City Winery, in a dramatic new location on Pier 57 on the Hudson River.

They were almost done building it. Then came the virus.

Dorf says he thinks they can still make magic there, but even he admits that might not be enough to pay the rent.

"There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak -- you may not be able to control," infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Dr. Fauci testified before the Senate on Tuesday and said there is risk in the plans some states have to reopen the economy before they're ready.

Dorf has clubs in some of those states too. He says they aren't open because they think it's irresponsible.

In New York, some restaurants are eager to open, but not all of their employees are.

Louis Garcia has worked at Arriba Arriba in Hell's Kitchen for 13 years and says he's risking his life.

He says they are doing everything they can, but the future is uncertain.

"I think the world still wants to be entertained, they want to be social," Dorf said. "Is that 18 months away?"

Just about two months into this shutdown, there's still no clear answer.

