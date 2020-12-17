NYC school buildings reopen Friday; outdoor dining resumes in Manhattan tonight

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is digging out of its biggest snowfall of the season thus far Thursday in what amounted to the first significant accumulation in years but also luckily fell short of the potential high end totals.
City leaders were pleading with New Yorkers to stay out of the way of thousands of sanitation crews, but even with salting and plowing, the roads were treacherous in places.
On the Henry Hudson Bridge, icy conditions led to a 19-car pileup that left several people hurt.
Some areas saw nearly a foot of snow, with the highest totals reported in the Bronx and Queens.
But even before the first flakes fell, the first big snowfall of the season was doomed to be a gloomy disappointment for more than a million of its schoolchildren.
Mayor Bill de Blasio made it clear as the city began preparing for the storm that students would miss out on the magic of a traditional snow day and would have to log in and work as usual.
He said they have lost too much instruction time already due to the coronavirus pandemic, though he admitted to mixed feelings.
"As a parent, and I was a kid once myself, I have to say I feel a little sad that the snow day we used to all know may be gone," he said. "Because it's really not going to be a day off if we have a snow day.".
The mayor announced that schools would be open for in-person learning again on Friday.
Local eateries also took a hit, because on the heels of indoor dining being suspended due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases, the snow forced the city to shut down outdoor dining as well.
The businesses did not have to remove their outdoor setups, however, with city officials promising to plow around the structures as best they could.
De Blasio said the city now has smaller, more agile vehicles to more easily tackle side streets. Restaurants in Manhattan will be able to reopen for outdoor dining on Thursday evening. He said a decision would be made for the other boroughs after 1 p.m.
Despite the wallop of snow, the MTA continued to operate a normal schedule.
