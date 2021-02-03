Sports

Video shows skier, snowboarder hitting slopes on streets of Staten Island

By Eyewitness News
STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- With its sloping hills and elevations of hundreds of feet, it turns out Staten Island is the perfect place to ski on a snowy day.

That's what a skier and snowboarder did as they took to the streets during Monday's snowstorm.

Resident Tom Ferrie mapped out his neighborhood with snowboarder Scott Raffo, using the app "MapMyRun" and GPS, careful to avoid any big hills to go up.

He had such a good run "urban skiing" that he did it again on Tuesday.

And he hopes to hit the slopes of Staten Island once again soon.

