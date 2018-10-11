Spiritual leader accused of drugging, raping women in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

51-year-old Nigel Kennedy, of Brooklyn, is being held on $35,000 bail.

NEW YORK --
Prosecutors say a self-proclaimed spiritual leader has been indicted on charges he drugged and raped two women during religious ceremonies.

The Brooklyn District Attorney's office says 51-year-old Nigel Kennedy, of Brooklyn, is being held on $35,000 bail after being arraigned Wednesday on rape, sexual abuse and other charges. Information on his lawyer wasn't immediately available.

During one "church ceremony," prosecutors say Kennedy started chanting and poured a clear liquid that tasted like alcohol into the women's mouth. They say the woman passed out, felt someone on top of her, and woke up the next day on a bed naked.

Prosecutors say a similar incident happened at Kennedy's home during spiritual reading.

Kennedy faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted. His next court date is Dec. 11.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapedrugsreligionNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 deaths reported, Michael now a Tropical Storm
AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Michael to bring heavy rain
US, Russia astronauts make emergency landing
Weinstein due in court as judge weighs bid to dismiss
Fabolous charged after alleged attack on girlfriend in NJ
NY man arrested in Election Day bomb threat
Limo owner's son charged following deadly NY crash
Drag racers sought in hit-and-run death of NJ vice-principal
Show More
Death reported in 2nd cluster of Legionnaires' in Manhattan
'Real Housewives' husband Joe Giudice to be deported
Video of NYPD Tasering SI man sparks investigations
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
2 wounded in shooting on playground in the Bronx
More News