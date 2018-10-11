Prosecutors say a self-proclaimed spiritual leader has been indicted on charges he drugged and raped two women during religious ceremonies.The Brooklyn District Attorney's office says 51-year-old Nigel Kennedy, of Brooklyn, is being held on $35,000 bail after being arraigned Wednesday on rape, sexual abuse and other charges. Information on his lawyer wasn't immediately available.During one "church ceremony," prosecutors say Kennedy started chanting and poured a clear liquid that tasted like alcohol into the women's mouth. They say the woman passed out, felt someone on top of her, and woke up the next day on a bed naked.Prosecutors say a similar incident happened at Kennedy's home during spiritual reading.Kennedy faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted. His next court date is Dec. 11.----------