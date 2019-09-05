NYC studying whether to require Citi Bike riders to wear helmets

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio says his administration is looking into requiring Citi Bike riders to wear helmets.
The mayor said the issue is being studied in response to the increase in bicyclist deaths this year.
"We have to think about what is going to be safe for people first, but also what is going to work," said the mayor. "I think the big questions are, is it something we will be able to enforce effectively, would it encourage or discourage people from riding bikes. But I care first and foremost about safety, so we are having that discussion right now."
20 cyclists have been killed on New York City streets in 2019 -- more than twice as many as in all of 2018.
Police are stepping up enforcement and education efforts directed at drivers and cyclists in response to the influx in fatal accidents.
