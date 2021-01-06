74-year-old deacon punched in face inside Bronx subway station

The incident happened Tuesday in Kingsbridge Heights at 10 a.m.
Police say the deacon was entering the Kingsbridge Road station when he was punched.
He was having trouble swiping his MetroCard when the suspect, coming through the turnstiles the other direction, suddenly punched him.
"I just felt like punching someone," the suspect said before fleeing.
The deacon sustained swelling and pain but refused medical attention.
