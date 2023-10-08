  • Watch Now
Man slashed in the head with box cutter on Upper West Side subway

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, October 8, 2023 2:23AM
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police on the Upper West Side are looking for a man who slashed a 22-year-old in the head with a box cutter while on a northbound A train.

The assault happened this past Tuesday at the 72nd Street station around 1:20 a.m.

Police say it all started as a shouting match before it escalated to the slashing.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. He was last seen wearing a black bucket hat, purple sweatshirt, gray pants, and purple socks.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene.

