2 men slashed in separate incidents on the subway in the Bronx, Queens; no arrests

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two men were slashed in separate incidents on the subway, one in the Bronx and one in Queens.

The first incident happened in the Bronx at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday.

A 51-year-old man was slashed on a southbound number 4 train approaching the 167 Street station.

The victim said he saw two men attempting to go through his bag.

He confronted them, and they walked away. They came back and slashed him in the face.

The two fled the train at the 167 Street station.

The victim stayed on the train to the 149 Street stop, where he got off and went to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

His attackers are described as two men. One was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts. The other was wearing a black shirt and black hat.

In Queens, just before 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, a 58-year-old man was slashed in the arm and forehead on an A subway train platform at the 111 Street station in Ozone Park.

The man got into a dispute with two suspects, who did not take anything. They were wearing black jackets and black masks.

The victim went to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The attacks happened just hours after the MTA board held a meeting about its operating budget, addressing crime, or as they put it, lack thereof, in the subway system.

"We're going to be much more aggressive with our friends in the criminal justice community, both the NYPD and the DAs and others, to make sure everybody knows how important it is that there are consequences for attacking people in the system, especially our workers," said Janno Leiber, MTA Chair and CEO.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

