Women slashed in the leg inside Upper East Side subway station

Two women were slashed in the leg on the downtown platform at the 86th and Lexington Station just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Sonia Rincon has the latest developments.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a stabbing on the subway - the third this weekend.

Two women were slashed in the leg on the downtown platform at the 86th and Lexington Station just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The women were transported to an area hospital and are expected to survive.

Service was interrupted on the 4/5/6 trains as police investigated.

Police are also investigating an incident at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall Station, but there is no word on if they are connected.

ALSO READ | 'It's shocking': Residents appalled by naked town council candidate

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.