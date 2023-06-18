  • Watch Now
Women slashed in the leg inside Upper East Side subway station

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, June 18, 2023 10:39PM
Two women were slashed in the leg on the downtown platform at the 86th and Lexington Station just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Sonia Rincon has the latest developments.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a stabbing on the subway - the third this weekend.

Two women were slashed in the leg on the downtown platform at the 86th and Lexington Station just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The women were transported to an area hospital and are expected to survive.

Service was interrupted on the 4/5/6 trains as police investigated.

Police are also investigating an incident at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall Station, but there is no word on if they are connected.

