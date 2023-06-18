Women slashed in the leg inside Upper East Side subway station

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a stabbing on the subway - the third this weekend.
Two women were slashed in the leg on the downtown platform at the 86th and Lexington Station just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The women were transported to an area hospital and are expected to survive.
Service was interrupted on the 4/5/6 trains as police investigated.
Police are also investigating an incident at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall Station, but there is no word on if they are connected.
ALSO READ | 'It's shocking': Residents appalled by naked town council candidate
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.