MORRIS PARK, Bronx (WABC) --A New York City teacher is accused of fatally striking a pedestrian with her car while she was driving drunk.
Police say Shakira Price, 33, was drunk Friday morning when she hit and killed a 57-year-old man outside of Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.
The victim, later identified as Raymond Bolan, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Price, a teacher at Schuylerville Prep High School is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault and DWI.
The Department of Education released the following statement:
"This is a tragic incident and our hearts go out to victim's family...allegations are appalling and disgraceful. Ms. Price has already been reassigned away from classroom and we're pursuing her removal from payroll as soon as legally possible."
