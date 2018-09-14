She’s teacher at Schuylerville Prep HS. DOE: This is a tragic incident & our hearts go out to victim’s family...allegations are appalling & disgraceful. Ms. Price has already been reassigned away from classroom & we’re pursuing her removal from payroll as soon as legally possible https://t.co/BkYIqdNzg0 — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) September 15, 2018

A New York City teacher is accused of fatally striking a pedestrian with her car while she was driving drunk.Police say Shakira Price, 33, was drunk Friday morning when she hit and killed a 57-year-old man outside of Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.The victim, later identified as Raymond Bolan, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Price, a teacher at Schuylerville Prep High School is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault and DWI.The Department of Education released the following statement:----------