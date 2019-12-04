Brooklyn teacher arrested after allegedly kicking 12-year-old student

(ShutterStock)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A New York City teacher is under arrest after police say he kicked a 12-year-old student in the chest inside a Brooklyn school.

Roger Jassie, 57, teaches seventh grade math at the School of the Future, located at 574 Dumont Avenue in East New York.

Authorities say the student complained of pain following the incident and was treated at Brookdale University Hospital.

Jassie is charged with third-degree assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

"The safety of our students is our top priority, and this substitute teacher was immediately suspended without pay when we were made aware of this concerning allegation," the Department of Education said in a statement.

Related topics:
new york cityeast new yorkbrooklynassaultteacher arrested
