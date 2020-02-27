NYC teacher caught on camera forcing student to touch him: NYPD

OAKLAND GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- A teacher is under arrest after police say he was caught on camera forcing a student to touch him.Marck Scheibel, 48, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sex abuse of a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child.Police say Scheibel was in a classroom with a female student at PS 213 when he forced her to put his hand on his groin area.Another student in the class recorded the incident.The Department of Education released the following statement:"This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable and we immediately reassigned this teacher away from the classroom because of this deeply disturbing allegation. He will not have any interaction with students."----------