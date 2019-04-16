Elementary teacher charged with sexual abuse of 11-year-old female student

An elementary teacher from Brooklyn has been charged with sexual abuse of an 11-year-old student.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An elementary school teacher in Brooklyn was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing an 11-year-old female student.

Police say Daniel Santiago, 29, from PS 244 in East Flatbush was charged with sex abuse and acting in a manner to injure a child under 17.

The DOE released a statement Monday saying,

This teacher was immediately reassigned away from the classroom when we were made aware of this disturbing allegation. We'll seek to remove him from payroll as quickly as possible while the investigation is pending.

