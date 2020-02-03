Teen shot by 2 men who knocked on, kicked his door at 5 a.m. in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- A teen who told two men knocking and kicking at his door that they had the wrong house was shot in the Bronx early Saturday.

Police say the men knocked on the door of the home in the vicinity of West 238th Street and Waldon Avenue around 5 a.m.

The 19-year-old man inside told the men they were at the wrong house, and a fight broke out.

Police said one of the men then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the torso before the pair fled the scene.

The wounded man was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

The first individual is described as having a dark-skinned complexion with a medium build and dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a green snorkel jacket and a gray hoodie.

The second individual is described as having a light-skinned complexion with a slim build. He was last seen wearing red sneakers, a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information about the identity of these men is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york cityshootingteen shot
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health department: 3 in NYC being tested for coronavirus
Funeral held for dad killed in double fatal I-287 crash
Worker rescued after falling in hole at LI construction site
Woman sexually assaulted, robbed during NJ home invasion
PSEG Long Island warns customers of uptick in phone scams
Trump congratulates Kansas for Chiefs Super Bowl victory
Assault allegations against mascot Gritty unfounded, police say
Show More
Soldier surprises mom sworn in as police officer
NY lawmakers support bill banning sale of puppy mill dogs
Man wanted for stealing boy's cellphone, demanding PIN
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial closing arguments
VIDEO: Deer tackles man in McDonald's parking lot
More TOP STORIES News