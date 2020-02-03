Teen shot by 2 men who knocked on, kicked his door at 5 a.m. in the Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- A teen who told two men knocking and kicking at his door that they had the wrong house was shot in the Bronx early Saturday.Police say the men knocked on the door of the home in the vicinity of West 238th Street and Waldon Avenue around 5 a.m.The 19-year-old man inside told the men they were at the wrong house, and a fight broke out.Police said one of the men then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the torso before the pair fled the scene.The wounded man was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.The first individual is described as having a dark-skinned complexion with a medium build and dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a green snorkel jacket and a gray hoodie.The second individual is described as having a light-skinned complexion with a slim build. He was last seen wearing red sneakers, a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a blue jacket.Anyone with information about the identity of these men is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------