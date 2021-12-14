coronavirus new york city

NYC Test & Trace Corps choir sings pro-vaccine carols at Harlem vaccination drive

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year -- protected from COVID.

The 'Late Show Gospel Choir' teamed up with the NYC Test & Trace Corps pop-up choir to sing pro-vaccine holiday carols on a Harlem street corner Saturday afternoon.

The choirs sang slightly different variations of holiday classics with lyrics like "we wish you would get a booster."

A mobile unit was right there on site to give anyone who'd gotten into the vaccination spirit a free shot.

No need for appointments, people were free to walk right up and get a shot.


