NYC Test & Trace Corps choir sings pro-vaccine carols at Harlem vaccination drive

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year -- protected from COVID.The 'Late Show Gospel Choir' teamed up with the NYC Test & Trace Corps pop-up choir to sing pro-vaccine holiday carols on a Harlem street corner Saturday afternoon.The choirs sang slightly different variations of holiday classics with lyrics like "we wish you would get a booster."A mobile unit was right there on site to give anyone who'd gotten into the vaccination spirit a free shot.No need for appointments, people were free to walk right up and get a shot.