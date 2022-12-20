Giant '2023' arrives in Times Square ahead of NYE ball drop. How you can snap a selfie with them

The giant '2023' numbers arrived in Times Square for the annual New Year's Eve ball drop.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The new year is in sight as the giant numerals for 2023 have arrived in Times Square ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration.

The seven-foot-tall numerals arrived Tuesday morning following a cross-country trip that started in Los Angeles and included several stops along the way.

Visitors can see the numbers and snap a selfie with them on the Times Square Plaza between 46th and 47th Streets through Friday.

They will then be placed atop One Times Square and will light up at midnight on December 31.

The four numerals use a total of 602 energy-efficient LED bulbs; the numeral "2" contains 145 bulbs, the "0" contains 164 bulbs, and the "3" contains 148 bulbs.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," airs live Saturday, December 31, beginning at 8/7c on ABC.

MORE: 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2023: How to watch and what to expect

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.