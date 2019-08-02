Traffic agent rescues people and pets from fire in Queens

By Eyewitness News
CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A quick-thinking traffic enforcement supervisor kicked down two apartment doors to rescue people and pets from a fire in Queens.

Milagros Soriano was on patrol for the NYPD in Corona Thursday afternoon when she spotted a fire near 34th Avenue and 99th Street.

She ran into two adjoining buildings and banged on doors.

When she heard dogs barking, but no one answered, she powered her way into the apartments.

It turns out people were home along with the pets. She says she knew she was doing the right thing.

"I just didn't even think twice," said Soriano. "I just went in because I thought about that could be my family in there. Thought about maybe there was children in there."

The traffic agent managed to get three people and four pets out of harm's way. It appears the fire was sparked by an air conditioning unit.

