Manhattan's Vessel closes indefinitely due to string of suicides

By Eyewitness News
HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) -- There are some troubling developments at one of New York City's newest tourist attractions.

The massive staircase known as the 'Vessel,' located at Hudson Yards, is now closed after a string of suicides.

A 21-year-old man wanted for questioning in a deadly stabbing in Texas jumped to his death from the Vessel on Monday.

It was the third suicide at the 150-foot-tall structure in less than a year.

The closure is indefinite as officials try to figure out how to prevent any further deaths.

