Weather

Snow, ice and rain moving away from New York City area

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Snow, ice and rain moved out of the area Saturday evening after causing slick travel conditions across the Tri-State.

Areas like Kingston saw four inches - while 2.1 inches fell in Central Park.




Road conditions quickly deteriorated in some parts of the Tri-State.


It will be mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures slowly rising to 39 by daybreak.

MORE RESOURCES
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News