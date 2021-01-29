weather

AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm to bring snow to the Tri-State starting Sunday night

Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of the area
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A significant winter storm is expected to arrive in the Tri-State area late Sunday and continue into Tuesday.

The storm will follow the coldest air mass of the season, which b brought single-digital and sub-zero wind chills across to the region on Friday.

The cold air sets the stage for the potential for significant snowfall and a winter storm watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey starting Sunday night.

AccuWeather is tracking the system crossing the country. Forecast models show an increasing threat for a significant prolonged coastal storm system.

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says right now the storm will likely bring the heaviest snow to the south of the city.

snow winter storm snowfall totals



Heavy snow could be accompanied by strong wind gusts, especially in parts of New Jersey where the watch has been issued.

Stay with the AccuWeather team for updates on the forecast over the weekend!

ALSO READ | Snowy Owl in Central Park gives visitors once in a lifetime sight
EMBED More News Videos

People out enjoying Central Park Wednesday were graced with a once in a lifetime sight, a Snowy Owl.



