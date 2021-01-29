AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm to bring snow to the Tri-State starting Sunday night

The storm will follow the coldest air mass of the season, which b brought single-digital and sub-zero wind chills across to the region on Friday.
RELATED: Winter Storm alerts issued by the National Weather Service
The cold air sets the stage for the potential for significant snowfall and a winter storm watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey starting Sunday night.
AccuWeather is tracking the system crossing the country. Forecast models show an increasing threat for a significant prolonged coastal storm system.
RELATED: City urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme cold
Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says right now the storm will likely bring the heaviest snow to the south of the city.
Heavy snow could be accompanied by strong wind gusts, especially in parts of New Jersey where the watch has been issued.
Stay with the AccuWeather team for updates on the forecast over the weekend!
ALSO READ | Snowy Owl in Central Park gives visitors once in a lifetime sight
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.