AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm to bring snow to the Tri-State starting Sunday night

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A significant winter storm is expected to arrive in the Tri-State area late Sunday and continue into Tuesday.The storm will follow the coldest air mass of the season, which b brought single-digital and sub-zero wind chills across to the region on Friday.The cold air sets the stage for the potential for significant snowfall and a winter storm watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey starting Sunday night.AccuWeather is tracking the system crossing the country. Forecast models show an increasing threat for a significant prolonged coastal storm system.Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says right now the storm will likely bring the heaviest snow to the south of the city.Heavy snow could be accompanied by strong wind gusts, especially in parts of New Jersey where the watch has been issued.Stay with the AccuWeather team for updates on the forecast over the weekend!For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app