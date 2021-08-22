Storms ahead of Henri lead to NYC's wettest hour on record, flooding throughout Tri-State

According to the National Weather Service, New York City recorded its wettest day since 2014 as 4.45 inches of rain fell in Central Park.
Nearly all of that fell during a two-hour window, between 10 and 11 p.m. Central Park saw 1.94 inches - the wettest hour on record for New York City.
And then an additional 1.84 inches fell from 11 p.m. to midnight.
Most of the area saw at least 2 inches of rain while parts of Brooklyn got over 6 inches of rainfall.
Overall, the most rain fell in Cranbury, New Jersey which, as of 6:47 a.m. Sunday, had been soaked by 8.28 inches of rain.
The heavy rain also resulted in flooding on several streets and roadways in Queens.
Standing water rose to the top of car doors on the Cross Island Parkway.
Some vehicles had to be abandoned, stranding drivers.
"It just engulfed all of the cars. The fire department came and they were very helpful. Now we just have to wait and see if the cars work," stranded driver Amanda Fields said.
Flooding was also reported on College Boulevard.
The storm surge ahead of Henri made for perfect conditions for surfers out on Long Beach in Nassau County.
Meanwhile, low lying roads in the Ironbound section of Newark, New Jersey engulfed several vehicles.
The flooding was so deep in some areas that the city's police department called on boat units to help rescue drivers and passengers.
The severe weather has already led to thousands of power outages in New Jersey and Long Island.
There are 5,319 outages among the four utilities in New Jersey while PSEG Long Island is reporting 1,136.
Few power problems in New York so far, Con Edison says just 41 outages in New York City and Orange and Rockland Utilities is reporting just three.
The rain and a lightning strike led to the Central Park "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert' being cut short.
