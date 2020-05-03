Woman fights off attempted rapist in Manhattan

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 32-year-old woman is recovering today after she was followed into her apartment building by a man and brutally attacked.

The terrible incident happened on Friday around 9:00 pm in Hamilton Heights on 149th Street.

According to police, once inside, the man punched the woman in the face and attempted to remove her pants.

Officers say the victim was able to fight off the perpetrator, and he fled with her cell phone.

The victim suffered pain and bruising but has refused medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hamilton heightsmanhattannew york cityrapeattempted rapenypdwoman attackedsurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Northeast states join in PPE purchasing partnership
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NY hospitalizations dips below 10,000 for first time since March
Mayor: NYC 'cannot afford a boomerang' of COVID-19 cases
Hospitalizations up in New York City's daily indicators
Toll still rising, but slower in New Jersey
WHO: US experiences deadliest 48 hours amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Dr. Birx calls protests 'devastatingly worrisome'
Pompeo: China must be held accountable for COVID-19
Penn Station gets an overnight cleaning
NYC hires taxi drivers to deliver food to people in need
Man arrested trying to quarantine on Disney World island
More TOP STORIES News