German vs. Verlander as Yankees set to host Mets in latest 'Subway Series'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Yankees host the Mets in the Bronx Tuesday night as the two New York City teams begin the second 'Subway Series' of the 2023 MLB regular season.

The crosstown rivals split a two-game series at Citi Field in Queens last month.

There is a possibility that Tuesday's game is affected by strong storms in the forecast.

Domingo German will throw the first pitch at 7:05 p.m. for the Bronx Bombers (53-47, fifth in the AL East), who are 2.5 games back of the AL Wild Card.

Meanwhile, Justin Verlander will toe the rubber for the Amazins (46-53, fourth in the NL East) who are 7 games back of the NL Wild Card.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Gleyber Torres has 13 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 12-for-36 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 21 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs while hitting .226 for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 7-for-32 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Yankees: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mets: 4-6, .196 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES:

Yankees: Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (hip), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

