7 NYCHA buildings in Manhattan without water again hours after service restored

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Several New York City public housing buildings in Manhattan are without water once again Tuesday, hours after service was restored following a water main break.

A new break is affecting service at seven buildings at the Taft Houses in East Harlem.

Plumbers, NYCHA's emergency management team and others are on-site and working to resolve the issue.

A water truck is on-site and water stations are in the process of redeployment, NYCHA said.

On Sunday, an 8-inch water main ruptured leaving nine buildings in the complex without water.

Service was quickly restored to six of the buildings, but close to 1,000 people were left without without heat, water and hot water until Tuesday morning.

Officials have not given a timetable for when the new break will be repaired.

