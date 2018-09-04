NYCHA making repairs on broken elevators in the Lehman Houses in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
The New York City Housing Authority says it is making repairs in the Lehman Houses in East Harlem, after frustrated residents said their elevators had been broken for weeks.

Monday night, Eyewitness News reported on the elevators breaking daily in the last three weeks, leaving residents stranded either on their upper floors or outside.

In response, NYCHA says it is working to find solutions to the ongoing service issues.

Residents, however, say the elevators even broke down again Tuesday.

"It was fixed this morning, to my understanding it was broken again today for two and a half hours," said one resident. "It breaks every day. They come to repair it. Two hours later it's broken again. They come back four hours later, it's broke again."

NYCHA says they are in the process of buying a stair climber to accommodate residents as they work to improve service reliability.

