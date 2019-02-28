NYCHA impersonator burns man with hot knife in Manhattan robbery

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are looking for the armed robbery suspect who attacked a 73-year-old man while posing as a NYCHA worker.

Police say the suspect knocked on the victim's door Wednesday afternoon, saying he was a worker at the Vladeck Houses on the Lower East Side.

He had a gun on him and police say he burned the victim's knees with a hot knife before stealing $300 from him.

The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in stable condition.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man, approximately 30 years old, 5'9" tall, and 150lbs. He was last seen wearing a black skullcap, a North Face two-tone coat with stars, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

