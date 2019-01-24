NYCHA supervisor charged with stealing kitchen items from complex in East Harlem

(Photos from Department of Investigation)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A New York City Housing Authority supervisor has been charged with stealing a kitchen appliance and other equipment from a NYCHA complex in East Harlem.

42-year-old Eva Torres of Queens worked at the Wagner Houses in East Harlem.

Last September, authorities say the city Department of Investigation began investigating a tip that she had renovated her kitchen with cabinets and an appliance from NYCHA.

A post from her Facebook account showed Torres in her kitchen standing in front of kitchen cabinets and a refrigerator that appeared to be similar to items used by NYCHA to furnish apartments, investigators said.

A search warrant was executed Thursday at her kitchen in Queens, where eight cabinets, a white refrigerator, and a sink were found, all with matching serial numbers to items purchased by NYCHA for the Wagner Houses, according to the Department of Investigation. The total value of the items was $1,335.

DOI Commissioner Margaret Garnett said, "This NYCHA supervisor misused her position to give her personal kitchen a makeover, realizing the renovation with stolen equipment and an appliance from NYCHA and denying residents what was rightfully theirs, according to the charges. Employees who abuse their authority and steal from the City to enrich themselves will be investigated and arrested."

Torres is charged with criminal possession of stolen property and possession of stolen property.

If convicted, she could receive up to four years in prison on the first change and one year on the second.

NYCHA responded Thursday night with a statement that read in part: "Ms. Torres's reprehensible actions will be met with a swift and aggressive response from the Authority. She does not represent the honest, hardworking, and decent employees of NYCHA."

